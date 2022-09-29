EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Short Interest Update

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,000 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the August 31st total of 454,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 485,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMKR. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in EMCORE by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,720,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,765,000 after purchasing an additional 88,690 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in EMCORE by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 77,188 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in EMCORE by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,136,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 166,615 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in EMCORE by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 979,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 340,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in EMCORE by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 706,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 201,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EMKR shares. StockNews.com raised EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Northland Securities cut EMCORE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut EMCORE from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

EMCORE Trading Down 5.6 %

About EMCORE

Shares of EMKR stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.69. The stock had a trading volume of 115,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,421. EMCORE has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $8.73. The company has a market cap of $63.46 million, a P/E ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.11.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyros products that includes gyroscopes, inertial measurement units (IMU), and inertial navigation systems (INS), as well as QMEMS gyroscopes, accelerometers, IMUs, and INS products primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics comprising optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products.

Further Reading

