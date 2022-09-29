Emercoin (EMC) Price Hits $0.0127 on Top Exchanges

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. Emercoin has a market cap of $610,897.00 and approximately $7,356.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00067091 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Graviton (GRAV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000200 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

La Peseta (PTA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,123,001 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Emercoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising.Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity.Coin added by @”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

