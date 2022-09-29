Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. (NASDAQ:HORI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. (NASDAQ:HORI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 96.0% from the August 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HORI. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Horizon in the 1st quarter worth about $17,399,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Horizon during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,161,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Emerging Markets Horizon by 212.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 780,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,730,000 after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Horizon in the first quarter worth approximately $3,451,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Horizon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,451,000.

Shares of HORI remained flat at $10.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,158. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93. Emerging Markets Horizon has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.04.

Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on identifying technology and consumer-exposed businesses in Central and Eastern Europe, Russia, or the Commonwealth of Independent States.

