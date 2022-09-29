Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $558,176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 396.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,171 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,245,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,743 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,754,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 15,069.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 828,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,239,000 after acquiring an additional 823,082 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on EMR shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Argus upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR traded down $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $74.07. The stock had a trading volume of 42,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.19 and a 200 day moving average of $86.86. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.