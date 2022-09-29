Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,974,200 shares, an increase of 59.8% from the August 31st total of 1,235,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,935.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Empire from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Desjardins lowered their price target on Empire from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Empire from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Empire from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Empire from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS EMLAF traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.36. The stock had a trading volume of 451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.65. Empire has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $36.37.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,600 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations, as well as operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as Voilà, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.

