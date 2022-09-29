Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $34.61

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$34.61 and last traded at C$34.78, with a volume of 60778 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$35.53.

A number of research firms recently commented on EMP.A. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Empire from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.44.

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.50 billion and a PE ratio of 12.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is 21.89%.

In other Empire news, Director Michael Bennett Medline acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$35.90 per share, with a total value of C$348,191.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 86,344 shares in the company, valued at C$3,099,404.22. In related news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent purchased 1,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$35.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,875.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$102,231.44. Also, Director Michael Bennett Medline purchased 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$35.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$348,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,099,404.22.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

