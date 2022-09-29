Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR) Short Interest Update

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 205.6% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 77,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Stock Performance

Shares of EPWR stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,322. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84. Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $9.91.

Get Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPWR. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,117,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 78.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 114,500 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 8.1% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,339,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,184,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Company Profile

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.