Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75-$2.79 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $982.80 million-$994.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $926.64 million. Endava also updated its FY23 guidance to GBP 2.35-2.38 EPS.

Endava Stock Performance

Endava stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.88. 457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,736. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.99. Endava has a 52-week low of $73.20 and a 52-week high of $172.41. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DAVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $94.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Endava from $135.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Endava in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endava presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endava

About Endava

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Endava by 32.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Endava by 5.9% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Endava by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. 52.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

