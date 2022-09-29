Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.02

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.02 and last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 2608242 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENLAY. HSBC downgraded Enel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enel from €9.25 ($9.44) to €9.75 ($9.95) in a report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Enel from €9.20 ($9.39) to €8.50 ($8.67) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. DZ Bank lowered Enel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €5.30 ($5.41) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Enel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.15.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a $0.1152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 4.88%. Enel’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

