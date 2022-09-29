Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.08

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.08 and last traded at $25.17, with a volume of 3359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENR shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Energizer from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Energizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Energizer Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.47 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 3,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $91,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 150,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,583,348.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $91,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 150,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,583,348.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $160,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,449.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energizer

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,147,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,845,000 after purchasing an additional 430,866 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Energizer by 2.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,603,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,351,000 after acquiring an additional 151,355 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Energizer by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,799,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,870,000 after purchasing an additional 374,567 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Energizer by 1.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,740,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,309,000 after purchasing an additional 51,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Energizer by 3.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,673,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,239,000 after acquiring an additional 78,644 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

