Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Purchased by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,170 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Energy Recovery worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ERII. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 7.5% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,959,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,598,000 after buying an additional 205,662 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,399,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,319,000 after purchasing an additional 115,739 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 73.6% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,867,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,614,000 after purchasing an additional 791,518 shares during the period. Avenir Corp raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,732,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,226,000 after purchasing an additional 55,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,057,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,721,000 after purchasing an additional 32,395 shares during the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Sherif Foda sold 15,879 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $404,914.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,619 shares in the company, valued at $245,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Sherif Foda sold 15,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $404,914.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,284.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lisa A. Pollina sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $62,316.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,579 shares of company stock worth $512,151. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERII opened at $23.69 on Thursday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.80. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

