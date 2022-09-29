ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on ENGlobal from $3.50 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

ENGlobal Stock Up 5.6 %

ENG opened at $1.33 on Friday. ENGlobal has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28. The firm has a market cap of $47.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENGlobal

ENGlobal ( NASDAQ:ENG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.36 million during the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 24.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in ENGlobal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in ENGlobal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in ENGlobal by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

Further Reading

