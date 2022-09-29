Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Trading Down 9.8%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) was down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.03 and last traded at $17.09. Approximately 104,671 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,798,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.

Several analysts have weighed in on ENVX shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Enovix from $19.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Enovix from $19.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.11.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 1.96.

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,407,993 shares in the company, valued at $18,726,306.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,407,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,726,306.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 989,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,791,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,466,550 over the last 90 days. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi bought a new stake in Enovix during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enovix during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Enovix by 24.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 14,247 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix in the second quarter worth approximately $741,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enovix in the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

