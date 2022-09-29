Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Bought by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,737,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,827,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 1,207.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 608,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,238,000 after purchasing an additional 562,229 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after purchasing an additional 370,992 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 448,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,611,000 after purchasing an additional 293,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total transaction of $10,001,860.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,574,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 2,825 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.33, for a total transaction of $839,957.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $475,728. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $10,001,860.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,574,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,621 shares of company stock valued at $48,543,642 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded down $13.08 on Thursday, reaching $279.23. 18,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,784,168. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $287.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $324.84.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $261.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Enphase Energy to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.17.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

