Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the August 31st total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Enstar Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGRP traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.50. The company had a trading volume of 25,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,562. Enstar Group has a 12-month low of $22.92 and a 12-month high of $29.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.36.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Enstar Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.