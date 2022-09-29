Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Shares Down 1.7%

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.16. 15,840 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 57,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Entera Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Entera Bio from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Entera Bio alerts:

Entera Bio Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Entera Bio ( NASDAQ:ENTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 1,125.66% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Entera Bio Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Entera Bio stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. 17.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entera Bio

(Get Rating)

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.