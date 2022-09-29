EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.53 and last traded at $33.53. Approximately 366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQGPF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of EQB from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of EQB from C$86.50 to C$85.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of EQB in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on EQB from C$86.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on EQB from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

EQB Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.50.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

