Ervin Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Ervin Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.7% of Ervin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $97,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $3.70 on Thursday, reaching $143.79. 2,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,822. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.23 and a 200-day moving average of $163.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

