Ervin Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Ervin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Ervin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGV. Visa Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $236,559,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,718,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2,237.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 267,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,655,000 after purchasing an additional 255,654 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,786,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,063,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,452,000 after purchasing an additional 143,471 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

ESGV stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,124. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $88.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.16.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.