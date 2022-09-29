European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $77.20

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 77.20 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 78 ($0.94), with a volume of 833762 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.60 ($0.96).
European Assets Trust Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £280.85 million and a PE ratio of 272.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 89.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 97.80.
European Assets Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. European Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.
Insider Activity at European Assets Trust
About European Assets Trust
European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.
