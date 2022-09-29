Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Trading Down 12.7%

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) shares fell 12.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.40. 212,936 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 426,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Evaxion Biotech A/S alerts:

Evaxion Biotech A/S Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of $64.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.45.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies for cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase IIa trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.