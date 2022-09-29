Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

NASDAQ EVK opened at $0.86 on Monday. Ever-Glory International Group has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 million, a PE ratio of 86.09 and a beta of -0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

