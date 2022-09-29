Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) shares rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $266.37 and last traded at $265.97. Approximately 8,745 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 305,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $259.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RE has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd.

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $269.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.72. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total transaction of $812,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,768.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

