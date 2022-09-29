Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,058 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Exact Sciences worth $17,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 17,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:EXAS traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.17. The stock had a trading volume of 81,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,062. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $31.62 and a 1-year high of $104.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.40. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.13. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 37.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $521.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.75 million. Analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on EXAS. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $81.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.14.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading

