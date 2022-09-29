Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.40% of Getty Realty worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GTY. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Getty Realty by 84.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Getty Realty by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Getty Realty during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Getty Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Getty Realty during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Getty Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Shares of NYSE GTY traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,245. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.33 and its 200-day moving average is $28.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.38. Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.94% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.91%.

