Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 475,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 43,027 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.17% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $5,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter worth about $339,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter worth about $185,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on LXP shares. Evercore ISI set a $13.00 target price on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

LXP Industrial Trust Price Performance

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

LXP traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.69. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.04%.

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.