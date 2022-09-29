Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $10.27 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 223,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,947 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $10,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.88.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:USB traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $40.72. 207,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,234,185. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.30%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.