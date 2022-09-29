Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 27,628 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,628 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $12,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 9.0% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 20.2% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 84,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 14,205 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 45.0% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at about $4,067,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at about $299,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,747,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,977. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.8 %

KHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

KHC traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $33.36. 175,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,978,510. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.61. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 131.15%.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.