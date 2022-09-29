Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 38,690 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,690 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $5,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,274,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,556,000 after acquiring an additional 81,860 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $2,739,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $2,739,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,304 shares of company stock valued at $20,817,806 over the last quarter. 15.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NET traded down $2.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.63. 71,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,576,471. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.21 and its 200-day moving average is $70.45. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.96 and a 52-week high of $221.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The business had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.57.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Further Reading

