Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

CME traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $179.27. The company had a trading volume of 53,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,297. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.64 and a 200-day moving average of $209.19. The company has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $175.08 and a one year high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.80.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.