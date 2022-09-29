Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 31,238 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,238 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.05% of W. P. Carey worth $8,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 24,238 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth approximately $421,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.1% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 228,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,760 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 19.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WPC traded down $4.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.15. 51,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,854. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $89.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.061 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 154.18%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.40.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

