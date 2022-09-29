Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 41,855 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 156,083 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 41,855 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 0.6% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $19,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,747 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM
In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
QUALCOMM Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.88. 402,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,193,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $117.78 and a twelve month high of $193.58.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
QUALCOMM Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.57%.
QUALCOMM Company Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QUALCOMM (QCOM)
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.