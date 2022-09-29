Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 41,855 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 156,083 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 41,855 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 0.6% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $19,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,747 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QUALCOMM Trading Down 3.4 %

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Cowen set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.88. 402,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,193,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $117.78 and a twelve month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.