Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 560,935 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560,935 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $7,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGC. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSEARCA:MGC traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $126.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,229. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $126.90 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.74.

