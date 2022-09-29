Exeter Financial LLC Acquires 1,079 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,290 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for approximately 2.3% of Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded down $4.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,476,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.35.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

