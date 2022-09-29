Exeter Financial LLC Buys 600 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada comprises about 1.4% of Exeter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,785 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 578,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,921,000. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RY stock traded down $1.42 on Thursday, reaching $90.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,635. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $89.18 and a 12-month high of $119.41. The company has a market capitalization of $125.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.52.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RY. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Argus upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

