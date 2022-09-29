Exeter Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Exeter Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,132,000 after acquiring an additional 31,984,063 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,861,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,699,000 after purchasing an additional 162,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,423 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,109,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,490,000 after purchasing an additional 385,085 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $15,319,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $9.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $331.11. The company had a trading volume of 351,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,265,843. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.34. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $333.08 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

