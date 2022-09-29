Exeter Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 221,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,099,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 331.7% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $396,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $12.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $387.21. 35,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,540. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The stock has a market cap of $102.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $430.14.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.03. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.58.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

