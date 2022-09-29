Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stake Reduced by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,307 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,322,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,589,514,000 after buying an additional 388,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,153,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,435,689,000 after buying an additional 122,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,874,884,000 after acquiring an additional 612,842 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,023,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,238,485,000 after acquiring an additional 227,391 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,764,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,486,000 after acquiring an additional 116,729 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXR. Citigroup boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.18.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $168.81. The stock had a trading volume of 33,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.43. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.70 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 90.36%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.