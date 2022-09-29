F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Receives $211.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $211.38.

FFIV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded F5 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on F5 from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on F5 from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $148.88 on Thursday. F5 has a 1 year low of $141.91 and a 1 year high of $249.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.16.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.36. F5 had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $674.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that F5 will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,127 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $195,094.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,082.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,127 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $195,094.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,082.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 878 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $145,361.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,877.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,892 shares of company stock worth $988,147. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank raised its position in F5 by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,490 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in F5 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in F5 by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 32,175 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,523 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in F5 by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,871 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in F5 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

