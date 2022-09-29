Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.33

Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$9.33 and last traded at C$9.34, with a volume of 2575 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.43.

Fairfax India Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.45, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.20. The stock has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 157.17.

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in investment activities in India. The company invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

