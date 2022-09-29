Falcon Wealth Planning Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,203.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 122,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 113,270 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $531,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $185.80 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $180.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.76 and a 200-day moving average of $204.88.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

