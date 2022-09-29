Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ FMAO traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.72. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,333. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.23 and a fifty-two week high of $42.13. The firm has a market cap of $349.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $25.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp news, Director David P. Vernon purchased 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.72 per share, for a total transaction of $101,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director David P. Vernon bought 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.72 per share, with a total value of $101,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eugene N. Burkholder purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.43 per share, with a total value of $26,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,069 shares in the company, valued at $503,993.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,275 shares of company stock worth $170,311. Corporate insiders own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 385,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 319.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 106,127 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 407.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 80,705 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 19.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 13,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 106.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 19,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

