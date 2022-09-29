FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE) Shares Gap Down to $12.33

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.33, but opened at $11.28. FaZe shares last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 5,888 shares traded.

FaZe Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.42.

Get FaZe alerts:

FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About FaZe

FaZe Holdings Inc operates lifestyle and media platform in gaming and youth culture. The company produces content, designs merchandise and consumer products, and creates advertising and sponsorship programs for brands reaching approximately 500 million fans across social platforms. It delivers various entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights, and live streams of competitive gaming tournaments.

Further Reading

