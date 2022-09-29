FCF Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

FCF Advisors LLC cut its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,968 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 1,383.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 2,475.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 target price on Atlassian in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $279.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.42.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $218.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.08. The company has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a PE ratio of -89.77 and a beta of 0.94. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $159.54 and a 12-month high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

