FCF Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

FCF Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,245 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.57.

Union Pacific Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of UNP opened at $201.83 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.93 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $126.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.15.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

