FCF Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

FCF Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.0% of FCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $290.18 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.69 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

