FCF Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

FCF Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,223,000 after acquiring an additional 434,595 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 43.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $906,392,000 after acquiring an additional 685,026 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 596,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $237,666,000 after acquiring an additional 92,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $202,400,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $491.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $482.27.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ULTA opened at $409.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $407.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.25. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $451.30.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.