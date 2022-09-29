FCF Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

FCF Advisors LLC reduced its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYF shares. StockNews.com raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.93.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $28.99 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.84.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.