FCF Advisors LLC Sells 2,324 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

FCF Advisors LLC lessened its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $961,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,545.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total value of $134,519.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,572.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $961,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,545.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,335 shares of company stock valued at $2,158,169. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $393.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.51. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.92 and a 1-year high of $495.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The firm had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on FDS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $418.38.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

