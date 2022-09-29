FCF Advisors LLC Sells 3,918 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

FCF Advisors LLC cut its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 1.3% of FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 125.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $465.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $456.35 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $518.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $544.64.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

